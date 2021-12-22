Congested Festive Fixture Schedules Is Bad For The Welfare Of Players – Henderson

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has come out to say that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough amid rising coronavirus cases. He recently revealed that the current congested festive fixture schedule in the Premier League is not helping matters as well.

According to him, people won’t feel the pain of professional footballers unless they step in their shoes and confirm how it is almost impossible to perform at the highest level.

Henderson added that the conversations must be had in the background because footballers should not be allowed to risk their health and bodies.

His words, “I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,”

“Football to us is everything and we want to be able to perform at the highest level every time we set foot on the pitch. And unfortunately, in this period it is difficult to do that.”

“That has been like this for a few years now and it has been difficult but then, on top of that, you chuck in Covid and it becomes even harder and even worse.”

“I am concerned that nobody really takes player welfare seriously.”

“I think decisions get made – of course we want to play as footballers, we want to get out there and play – but I am worried about player welfare and I don’t think anybody does take that seriously enough, especially in this period, when Covid is here.”

“We will try to have conversations in the background and try to have some sort of influence going forward, but at the minute I don’t feel the players get the respect they deserve in terms of having somebody being able to speak for them independently and having the power to say actually this isn’t right for player welfare.”