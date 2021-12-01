Congress: Court Dismisses Three Cases Against PDP In Niger

A High Court in Minna, Niger State, has struck out three separate suits that challenged the conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party State and Local Government Area congresses that were held in the state.

The Congresses held on the 5th of September 2020 and 7th of August 2021, respectively.

Striking out the suit NSHC/MN/160/2021 Abubakar Bawa Umar & 7 others Vs PDP seeking to upturn the National Working Committee’s decision ordering a repeat of Congress in 8 LGAs of Mashegu, Mariga, Magama, Rafi, Paikoro, Shiroro, Suleja and Munya, the presiding Judge, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu, stated that the decision of the NWC on the matter is final.

Mikailu, however, agreed with the Preliminary objection raised by counsel to the defendant, PDP, that the court lacks jurisdiction to dabble into the internal affairs of a political party.

He explained that a political party is a voluntary organization and any member who joins must obey its internal rules and regulations.

Also, two other cases filed by Engr. Mukhtar Ahmed with 8 others and NSHC/mn/150/2021 Abdullah Isah Mamman & 1 other Vs PDP suffered the decision.

The two cases were seeking the annulment of the State PDP Congress held on the 7th of August, 2021 which saw the Emergence of Barrister Tanko Beji led state executive committee.

Delivering the two separate Judgments, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu held that assuming the suits are competent and justifiable before the court.

According to him, the main claim of the Plaintiff against the PDP before the court could not prove that there is any violation of the party’s constitution

“The plaintiffs did not prove that any of the rules and guidelines for the conduct of the state congress had been violated by the Party and did not prove that there was no reasonable notice for the congress.

“That the plaintiff did not prove any of the claims he alleged before the court, since the suits are not justifiable the cases are struck out,” Justice Mikailu further added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the judgment Bar. Tanko Beji who is the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger state said the judgment is a welcome development, he enjoined parties to join hands in growing the party and taking it to success.