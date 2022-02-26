Convention: APC Group Kicks Against Imposition, Says Election Must Represent Wishes Of Party Members

It called on the party to embrace proper democratic ideals as much as possible in the election of the new National Working Committee (NWC) members, in order to ensure that it would represent the wish of the majority of party members.

Recall that the news making the round was that Senator Abdullahi Adamu has been anointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the next national chairman of the party.

But the group in a statement issued Saturday by his Spokesperson, Mr Aliyu Audu, said it welcomed the renewed commitments of stakeholders to hold on the new scheduled date.

It stressed that it was disappointed that the February 26th date which was earlier scheduled after a lot of hues and cries from members of the party had to be shifted in the face of glaring realities that the party was already running out of time.

It however added that it was not completely surprised at the turn of events as it had predicted that the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, from the very day the February date was announced, did not demonstrate any willingness to conduct the convention anytime soon, saying “we were vindicated.”

The group stated: “More disappointing for us is in the fact that after all the dilly-dally that has taken us from a six months mandate to twenty-two months and counting, the same Caretaker Committee that has consistently failed to deliver on its core mandate of delivering the national convention and even inspiring any confidence of some sort will be allowed to continue to supervise the process of the same convention it could not organize.”

The group said while it has nothing personal against the CECPC, it would like to be sure that the handlers of the party at any point in time conduct its affairs in ways that would stabilize it and preserve its fortunes for the tasks ahead.

It added: “As we look forward to the convention, it is our wish that the APC will embrace proper democratic ideals which thrive on guaranteed freedom of choice of members; and that as much as possible the election of the new NWC members would be as representative of the wish of the majority of party members as possible.

“One of the issues for which we believe APC needed a rebirth is one that bothers on imposition in whatever guise, and it is our hope that the forthcoming Convention would be above board in this regard.”

The group expressed satisfaction that the current commitment to deliver the convention as demonstrated with the few activities that have immediately preceded the announcement of the new date, especially with the coming into the fray of the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

It said: “Unlike what was initially obtainable, Mallam El-Rufai did not only inspired confidence with the communication of the decisions reached at the various meetings of the stakeholders, he went ahead to ensure that the zoning arrangement which has been an issue on the minds of many members of the party was also communicated to the public as agreed by the stakeholders; a development that has not only calmed frayed nerves but has helped to inspire confidence in the March 26th convention date.

“El-Rufai’s intervention nonetheless, it would have been very gratifying if he and many other leaders of the party had not only spoken out against the sad trend the party went through within the last 22 months of the CECPC at the helm but also assumed responsibility just like he has done in the past few days.

“We believe that his long silence and that of many others contributed largely to the state in which the party has been thrown into and we hope that lessons would have been learnt and occurrences of this nature will be prevented in the future.”