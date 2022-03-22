Convention: Bauchi APC Stakeholders Kick Against Exclusion In Power Sharing Deal

The stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State have kicked against the outright exclusion of the state in the power-sharing deal of the party ahead of Saturday’s National Convention.

The stakeholders expressed displeasure in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and the Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The stakeholders who rose from an emergency meeting held Tuesday in Abuja said they were not part of the decision to cede the seat of the Deputy National Chairman to Borno State.

The stakeholders made the assertion in a letter obtained by newsmen and jointly signed by the former Governor of the state, Malam Isa Yuguda, former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, the Deputy Governor of Bauchi state, Abdulmaliki Mahmoud, Mohammed Abubakar, among others.

Against this background, the stakeholders unanimously rejected the decision of a section of the stakeholders of the party from the northeast to micro-zone the seat of the Deputy National Chairman of the party to Borno State.

They were of the opinion that Borno State enjoyed more than enough government patronage under the Buhari led-administration than Bauchi State which had carved a niche as a traditional base of the APC after Kano State since the 2015 general election.

The aggrieved APC stalwarts argued that there was no way Borno State would be placed ahead of Bauchi State renowned as the traditional base of the APC in the North-East part of the country in both 2015 and 2019 general elections.

They said, “We, the undersigned critical stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State comprising former Governors of the state, former Deputy Governors of the state, three serving Senators, former Speaker of House of Representatives and eight of his colleagues in the green chamber and 17 House of Assembly members are vehemently opposed to the arrangement on sharing of seats for the national working committee (NWC) in the North-East geopolitical zone of the country.”

“The decision to micro-zone the office of the Deputy National Chairman to Borno State was arrived at by a section of party stalwarts from the North-East geopolitical zone without the input of critical stakeholders of the party in Bauchi State.

“It is unfair and unjust to sideline us from the scheme of things since Borno State boasts more than enough of government patronage under than the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration than Bauchi state that had carved a niche as a traditional base of the APC after Kano state since the 2015 general election.”

The stakeholders insisted that there was a need to reinforce APC’s position in Bauchi State to enable the party to reclaim the state in the forthcoming general election.

The stakeholders said Borno state produced the National Security Adviser, Gen Ali Mongonu (rtd), the Group Managing Director Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (GMD), Mele Kyari, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, and the Managing Director North East Development Commission, Mohammed, among others in the current administration.