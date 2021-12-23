President Muhammadu Buhari launches National Development Plan 2021-2025

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially launched Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

The President launched the plan as the document was presented before the commencement of the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The new plan will succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020)

Accompanied by several members of his cabinet including the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and as Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, the President presented the document.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, while speaking at the presentation, said, “The NDP 2021-2025 is designed as our medium-term Development Plan to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020), which ended in December 2020.

She added the FG is also taking necessary actions that will fundamentally change the structure of the economy and how government businesses are conducted for efficiency and effectiveness.