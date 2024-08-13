Council of State Endorses President Tinubu, Condemns Recent Protests

President Bola Tinubu received a resounding vote of confidence from the Council of State members during their meeting on Tuesday, which marked his first session presiding over the council since taking office.

The Council, composed of former Presidents, past Heads of State, and former Chief Justices of the Federation, demonstrated a united front in their support for Tinubu’s presidency.

The meeting, held at the State House, saw significant participation from key political figures.

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari attended in person, while former Heads of State Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar participated virtually.

Notably, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was absent, both physically and online, which drew attention given his prominent role in previous councils.

The Council members used the meeting to address and criticise the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, characterised the protests as having ulterior motives, suggesting that the organisers aimed to destabilise the current administration.

Alake described the protests as a possible attempt by certain factions to effect a change in government through non-democratic means.

In his briefing to State House Correspondents, Alake articulated the Council’s position, stating, “The recent protests have been condemned by the Council of State members.

There is a consensus that these demonstrations are not purely grassroots expressions but rather orchestrated efforts with the intent to disrupt governance and undermine the democratic process.”

The condemnation of the protests was a central theme of the meeting, reflecting the Council’s concern over the impact of such actions on national stability.

The discussions also highlighted the Council’s support for Tinubu’s administration and its policies, reinforcing the legitimacy and direction of the current government.

The endorsement from the Council of State is a significant political affirmation for President Tinubu, providing a boost to his administration as it navigates various national issues.

The meeting underscored a collective commitment from the country’s elder statesmen to support the President and uphold democratic values.

The presence of former Presidents Jonathan and Buhari, alongside other prominent figures, signalled a broad consensus on the need to address and counteract efforts that could potentially destabilise the country.

Their support serves as an important signal to both domestic and international observers about the stability and continuity of Nigeria’s leadership.

As President Tinubu continues to steer the administration, the backing from the Council of State is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the government’s approach to addressing the challenges facing Nigeria.

The focus will likely remain on stabilising governance, implementing policies aimed at economic growth, and maintaining national security.

The meeting also set the stage for future interactions between the Council and the Tinubu administration, with an emphasis on collaboration and constructive dialogue.

The endorsement is seen as a strategic alignment that could influence the administration’s approach to governance and its engagement with various stakeholders.

In summary, the Council of State’s vote of confidence in President Tinubu and its condemnation of the #EndBadGovernance protests mark a notable moment in Nigerian politics.

The support from past leaders and the condemnation of disruptive activities underscore the Council’s commitment to democratic stability and the effective functioning of the current government.