Court Adjourns Cubana Chief Priest’s Trial To June 25

The Federal high court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the alleged Naira abuse case against popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest. Recall that in April this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a three-count charge against Cubana Chiefpriest over alleged naira abuse.

At the last adjourned date on May 2, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), the defence counsel, informed the court that the parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled in under the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

The court adjourned the case until June 5 for a settlement report, however, it has now been postponed till June 25.

WOW.