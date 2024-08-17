Some Women’s Body Cream Can Be Worth A Man’s Monthly Salary – Sonia

Ex-wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, Sonia has come out to advise men to ensure they marry women they can afford. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to her, men should learn to be with who they can take care of financially because some women’s body cream is worth some men’s monthly salary.
Her words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate