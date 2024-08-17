Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Some Women’s Body Cream Can Be Worth A Man’s Monthly Salary – Sonia

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Ex-wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, Sonia has come out to advise men to ensure they marry women they can afford. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, men should learn to be with who they can take care of financially because some women’s body cream is worth some men’s monthly salary.

    Her words,

    Sonia
    Sonia

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News