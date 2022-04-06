Taraba APC New Executives Sworn-in

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sworn-in all its party’s executives.

The exercise, which took place at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday, was attended by party faithful from the nooks and crannies of the state.

Speaking shortly after their swearing in ceremony, the party’s state chairman, Barrister Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, urged the entire members of the APC to close ranks and work together as a team in order to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state come next political dispensation.

Reiterating the readiness of the party to provide a level playground for all aspirants seeking for elective posts on the platform of the party , he said, “We have just taken our oath of office and I assure you that we would be fair to all members.”

El-Sudi, who also clarified that they had to go on with the swearing in despite the ongoing litigation filed by some aggrieved members of the party in the state, the party, as made known by him, had obtained a stay of execution of the earlier judgement.

It could be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, recently annulled the state congress of the party, calling on the executive to as a matter of urgency cease from parading themselves as the leaders of the party.

The ruling, which did not go down well with the executive, was observed to have compelled them to appeal judgement.

El-Sudi, who was optimistic that the party would emerge victorious at the polls, called on the aggrieved members to come forward and join hands together to move the party forward.