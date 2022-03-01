Court Voids Taraba APC’s Congress

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, has nullified the state Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court, which expressed dismay at the way and manner the Congress was conducted, also directed the party’s executive in the state to, as a matter of urgency, desist from parading themselves as the leaders of the party.

It asked the court to conduct fresh congresses in the state.

In his three-hour ruling, the presiding judge, Simon Amonbita, felt sad that the plaintiff was not given the opportunity to participate in the state Congress which took place in October 2021.

Stressing how the party allegedly violated the party’s constitution by not adhering to its guidelines, the Congress, according to him ” is hereby null and void.”

Some aggrieved members dragged the party to the Federal High Court.

Among their prayers, the majority of which were granted by the court includes the venue where the Congress was conducted, saying it was contrary to the party’s constitution and guidelines.

The refusal of the leadership of the party to communicate to them the date fixed for the Congress also necessitated their going to the court.

Not comfortable with the ruling, the counsel to the defendants, John Odekina, expressed the readiness of his clients to proceed to the appeal court.

On her part, the counsel to the plaintiff, Joy Ezekiel, who was visibly elated by the rule agreed that the court is indeed the last hope for the common man.

Efforts by our state correspondent to get the reaction of the party’s executive, whose position has been declared vacant by the court, provide abortive as none of them answered telephone calls put through to them.