People Should Listen To My Truth – Ronaldo

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to say that he feels betrayed by the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels the club has really let him down since his move from Juventus, and it is clear some people no longer want him around Old Trafford.

Ronaldo added that he does not respect Erik ten Hag at all since he doesn’t respect him too.

His words, “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

“People should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

“I don’t have respect for Ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

“I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.”

“Nothing had changed. I love Manchester United. I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things.”