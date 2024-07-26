I’ll Be A Very Happy Player Under Arne Slot – Curtis Jones

Liverpool youngster, Curtis Jones has come out to aim a subtle dig at former manager, Jurgen Klopp. This is coming as he prepares to prove his worth to Arne Slot, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Slot is an amazing manager who has a clear plan of how he wants his team to play football, unlike the previous regime with a pattern that was kind of rushed and too direct.

Jones added that Slot wants his players to be calmer on the ball and not be in a rush to attack the opponent.

His words, “He’s amazing. It’s probably the happiest I’ve been.

As a style of play, it suits me. It is a clear plan. Arne is fully involved in the training, he coaches us a lot, he’s big on the finer details. He knows it’s going to take a bit of time because it’s a big change. I came around the team as a young lad. I always had a way of playing, but I had to adapt and change. It wasn’t anything I couldn’t do. But this now is more me. I can get on the ball more. I can ‘do me’ more.

My way of playing has always been to get on the ball and play, help the team, and be comfortable on the ball.

I then came around a team who had world-class lads on the wing and up front. The centre-mids were always more like runners, more disciplined. Now the midfielders are going to be the heart of the team. In terms of our build-up, we have to be more calm and play more as a team. We’re not in a rush to attack. We want to have the ball and just break teams down. In the past, it was kind of a rush. It was a bit too direct, it was up and down. Now Arne wants us to have all the ball and completely kill teams.”

WOW.

Liverpool Football Club is a professional football club based in Liverpool, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. Founded in 1892, the club joined the Football League the following year and has played its home games at Anfield since its formation.

Domestically, the club has won 19 league titles, eight FA Cups, a record nine League Cups and 16 FA Community Shields. In international competitions, the club has won six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups—all English records—and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The club established itself as a major force in domestic and European football in the 1970s and 1980s, when Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish, led the club to a combined 11 League titles and four European Cups. Liverpool won two further European Cups in 2005 and 2019 under the management of Rafael Benítez and Jürgen Klopp, respectively; the latter led Liverpool to a 19th league title in 2020, the club’s first during the Premier League era.

Anfield was built in 1884 on land adjacent to Stanley Park. Situated 2 miles (3 km) from Liverpool city centre, it was originally used by Everton before the club moved to Goodison Park after a dispute over rent with Anfield owner John Houlding. Left with an empty ground, Houlding founded Liverpool in 1892 and the club has played at Anfield ever since. The capacity of the stadium at the time was 20,000, although only 100 spectators attended Liverpool’s first match at Anfield.