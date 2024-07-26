Enzo Fernandez Might Create Problems In The Chelsea Dressing Room – Reece James

Chelsea captain, Reece James has come out to admit that the racist chanting storm sparked by Enzo Fernandez could be a problem in the dressing room. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, of course what Enzo did will not sit right with a lot of black players in the Chelsea dressing room, but he hopes things will be resolved quickly so the club can move forward with the season.

Reece added that there is no room for racism or discrimination in football, and footballers must respect that.

His words, “Of course. There’s always the factor where it doesn’t sit right with people when there could be a problem. But until the day comes where everyone’s together and in a room together, I don’t know, but I hope things can be resolved smoothly and we can move forward with the season.

I spoke to him a bit, but it was hard because we were on different time zones. Just a general chat really. His views on what happened and him trying to explain his situation and how things happened. It’s a really difficult situation. There’s no room for racism or discrimination in football. I think he quickly put his hand up and acknowledged he’d done wrong and apologised to his teammates, the club and the rest of the people that were offended. I think that was probably the best he could have done in that situation.”

