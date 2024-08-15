Courtroom Drama Unfolds Over PDP Congress Dispute

On Thursday, a noteworthy scene unfolded at the Federal High Court in Abuja as three prominent Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) simultaneously announced their representation for Umar Damagum, the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This development occurred in relation to a legal challenge concerning the conduct of congresses by the PDP’s Rivers State chapter.

The case’s origins trace back to last month when Justice Peter Lifu issued an order prohibiting the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and relevant security agencies from impeding or disrupting the scheduled wards, local governments, and state congresses of the PDP, initially set for July 27, 2024.

Justice Lifu’s ruling sought to ensure the smooth conduct of these congresses amidst ongoing legal disputes.

The matter resumed on August 15, when K. C. O. Njemanze, SAN, announced his representation for the plaintiffs—six individuals aligned with Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

As the proceedings began, Chief Ferdinand Orbih and Kamaldeen Ajibade, both SANs, simultaneously announced their representation for the first to fourth defendants: the PDP, Umar Damagum, National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and National Organising Secretary Hon. Umar Bature.

The courtroom erupted into a brief chaos as the three SANs each claimed to represent the same parties.

Justice Lifu intervened, directing Orbih to make the initial announcement, followed by Ajibade.

However, the confusion was compounded when another senior advocate, Sunday Ibrahim Ameh, also stood to represent the same set of defendants.

In an effort to resolve the escalating commotion, Justice Lifu urged the senior advocates to sort out the issue amongst themselves.

Subsequently, Orbih requested a short adjournment to facilitate this resolution, which was granted by the court without opposition from other counsel.

The case was adjourned to August 30 for a final resolution on the representation issue, contingent upon the outcome of a forthcoming meeting among the senior advocates.

Justice Lifu also instructed that if the meeting failed to reach a resolution, the senior lawyers must file a motion accompanied by an affidavit demonstrating their engagement by the parties involved.

Additionally, the judge extended the previous ex-parte order that restrained the PDP and security agencies from interfering with the Rivers State congresses until the matter could be fully adjudicated.

The court session also included a motion by Chief D. O. Okoro, SAN, seeking to join several individuals as defendants in the case.

The applicants for joinder included David Omereji, Prince Solomon Eke, Isoboye Tobin, Goody Pepple, Okijah Chigozirim, Ogoloma Amachree, Goodfriday Nweke, Alfred Letam, Wechie Raymond, Mrs Erebie Micheal, and Ogenma Idalumimulu.

However, due to the ongoing adjournment, the court could not address their application on that day.

Previously, Justice Sobere Hambo had issued an order restraining the PDP and three national executives from holding the congresses at an alternative location or date until the resolution of the motion on notice.

Nevertheless, Justice Lifu had later ruled to allow the PDP and the national officers to proceed with the congresses scheduled for July 27, provided they adhered to the party’s guidelines and adjusted timetable for 2024.

Justice Lifu’s ruling also included a stipulation that no individual who had not obtained the required nomination or ad-hoc forms within the stipulated timeframe could stand for any elective positions within the PDP.

The court had required the plaintiffs to enter into a fresh undertaking to indemnify the defendants should it later be found that the restraining orders were unjustly granted. The damages for such an indemnity would be assessed by the court.

The plaintiffs in the ex-parte application, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/106/12014, included Hon. Aaron Chukwuemeka, Dr. Benibo George, Solomon Ogbonna, Lenebari Inaania, Enia Harris, and ThankGod Owhorji.

The defendants listed were the PDP, Umar Damagum, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Hon. Umar Bature, INEC, the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

This episode in the courtroom underscores the complexities and high stakes involved in political and legal disputes, particularly concerning party congresses and internal party governance.