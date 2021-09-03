COVID-19 Nigeria: 193,644 confirmed cases and 2,488 recorded deaths as of 3rd September 2021

Nigeria COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic case statistics as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are highlighted below:

Confirmed Cases: 193,644

Discharged Cases: 179,294

Death: 2,488

Active Cases : 11,862

Samples Tested : 2,779,725

Cases confirmed by top 5 states :

Lagos: 73,265

FCT: 20,647

Rivers: 10,663

Kaduna: 9,237

Plateau: 9,205

Please, let’s keep well and stay safe wherever may be to curtail the

spread of the virus. If you feel worried about related symptoms, call

NCDC on this toll-free number (080097000010).