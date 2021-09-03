    Login
    COVID-19 Nigeria: 193,644 confirmed cases and 2,488 recorded deaths as of 3rd September 2021

    Nigeria COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic case statistics as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are highlighted below:

    Confirmed Cases: 193,644
    Discharged Cases: 179,294
    Death: 2,488
    Active Cases : 11,862
    Samples Tested : 2,779,725

    Cases confirmed by top 5 states :
    Lagos: 73,265
    FCT: 20,647
    Rivers: 10,663
    Kaduna: 9,237
    Plateau: 9,205

    Please, let’s keep well and stay safe wherever may be to curtail the
    spread of the virus. If you feel worried about related symptoms, call
    NCDC on this toll-free number (080097000010).

