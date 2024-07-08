Crisis Hits Ondo State PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution

A crisis erupted within the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday concerning the formation of the campaign council ahead of the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election in the state.

The party expressed discontent with its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, accusing him of not involving the party in the selection of the campaign council members.

Ajayi, through his spokesperson Samuel Ogunmusi, announced that the former National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party, Eddy Olafeso, would serve as the Chairman of the Ajayi Campaign Council.

Additionally, the former state party chairman, Clement Faboyede, was appointed as the Director General of the Campaign Council. John Ola-Mafo was designated as Director General (Special Duties), and Deji Aseniserare was appointed Secretary.

Reacting to the announcement, the party’s publicity secretary, Kennedy Peretei, criticized Ajayi’s actions as embarrassing and in violation of the party’s constitution.

“The announcement by one Samuel Ogunmusi appointing persons to coordinate the campaigns of H.E. Agboola Ajayi for the November election is not only embarrassing but a violation of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended),” Peretei stated.

He further emphasized that such appointments should not be made by individuals unknown to the party.

“Articles 46(1) and 40(1)(a)(b) and (c) do not permit such announcements coming from individuals not known to the party.

To such an extent, all the supposed announcements are null, void, and of no effect.

“Our party is an organized party, guided by the rule of law. At the appropriate time, appointments for the Local Campaign Council will be made public,” Peretei added.

The internal discord underscores the challenges facing the PDP as it prepares for the upcoming governorship election in Ondo State.