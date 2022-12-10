Croatia Will Keep Taking It One Game At A Time – Livakovic

Croatia goalkeeper, Livakovic has come out to say that he and his teammates are fighters and will always give everything for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone is happy with the recent progression into the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar, but he and his teammates will keep taking it one game at a time.

Livakovic added that the Croatian players are very experienced, so they won’t get carried away.

His words, “We are fighters and we played our hearts out,”

“We’re happy about it but we’re playing one match at a time and we’ll see where it takes us. We are experienced and we are raised as fighters. We spare no effort.”

Manager Zlatko Dalic added, “It’s one of our greatest wins,”

“We demonstrated what it means to never surrender and demonstrated what Croatia is and what a Croatia team is. We are a small country and won against one of the favourites at the World Cup.”

“They are great fighters and only Croats can do that. Now we’re in another semifinal and we shall not surrender. Croatia has shown something that not many teams can show.”