Cultist Violence Claims Life in Ogun State: Man Found Shot and Macheted

A middle-aged man, identified only by the alias “Mosquito,” has been brutally murdered by suspected cultists in Ijagun, located in the Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State.

The victim, reportedly a member of the Aye confraternity, was discovered with severe injuries, including gunshot wounds and machete cuts. His left hand was also found to be missing.

The Ogun State Police Command released a statement on Monday detailing the tragic incident.

According to the statement, the police were alerted to the scene by a distress call received around 11:40 PM on 11 August 2024. The report indicated that a violent confrontation involving cultists had taken place along Ijagun Road.

Upon arriving at the location, police officers found six expended cartridges and the body of the victim.

The statement described the scene: “A concerned citizen reported a confrontation involving cultists.

The Divisional Police Officer promptly dispatched a team to the scene. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered the body of a middle-aged man who had suffered machete wounds and gunshot injuries.”

The police found that the man’s left hand had been severed and removed.The deceased was later identified as “Mosquito,” a known member of the Aye confraternity.

Despite the severity of the injuries, the police are investigating the motive behind the killing and any potential links to ongoing gang conflicts in the area.

The body was transported to Ijebu Ode State Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of violence in the region, with three similar killings reported in recent times.

The Ogun State Police Command is intensifying its efforts to curb cult-related violence and ensure the safety of residents.

The police urge anyone with information about the incident or any related criminal activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.