D.C. United Are Not Interested In Signing Lingard – Rooney

D.C. United manager, Wayne Rooney has come out to shut down all talk of the club potentially signing his ex-Manchester United forward, Jesse Lingard. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not know where the rumor came from because he is certain his club are not interested in signing the England forward.

His words, “The Jesse Lingard [rumour]?”

“I don’t know where that has come from. From my point of view we have no interest in signing him.”