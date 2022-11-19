Dating Too Many Celebrities Can Earn Pete Davidson A Bad Reputation – Howard Stern

American radio and television personality, Howard Stern has advised Pete Davidson to be careful in his pursuit of love with celebrities. He recently had his say while speaking on air, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Emily is definitely a beautiful woman, but if Pete goes around sleeping with several female celebrities, he’ll only end up with a bad reputation.

Howard added that Pete is surely on a celebrity dating spree, and most guys will be jealous.

His words, “[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he f**ks so many women, he’s going to start to get the reputation that he’s like a bee — he pollinates and then goes.”

“You don’t want to become the guy who just f**ks celebrity girls, so he’s got to be careful, but he’s on a terrific roll. I say right on.”

“This dude is living the dream and, you know, you can get a little bit jealous, and “Geez, why him”… He’s a funny dude, he’s famous, he’s rich, he’s got big d**k energy, everyone knows about his big c**k.”

WOW.