    Login
    Subscribe

    Dating Too Many Celebrities Can Earn Pete Davidson A Bad Reputation – Howard Stern

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    American radio and television personality, Howard Stern has advised Pete Davidson to be careful in his pursuit of love with celebrities. He recently had his say while speaking on air, and fans have been reacting.

    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

    According to him, Emily is definitely a beautiful woman, but if Pete goes around sleeping with several female celebrities, he’ll only end up with a bad reputation.

    Howard added that Pete is surely on a celebrity dating spree, and most guys will be jealous.

    His words, “[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he f**ks so many women, he’s going to start to get the reputation that he’s like a bee — he pollinates and then goes.”

    See also  Celebrities Should Always Act Responsibly – Foluke Daramola

    “You don’t want to become the guy who just f**ks celebrity girls, so he’s got to be careful, but he’s on a terrific roll. I say right on.”

    “This dude is living the dream and, you know, you can get a little bit jealous, and “Geez, why him”… He’s a funny dude, he’s famous, he’s rich, he’s got big d**k energy, everyone knows about his big c**k.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply