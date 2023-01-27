Cameras Are Ruining My Dating Life – Emily Ratajkowski

Popular celebrity, Emily Ratajkowski has come out to say that it has been hard to go on with her casual dating plan due to paparazzi. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the constant cameras obsessed with her life are messing up the natural process of getting to know the men she hangs out with.

Emily added that every time she goes on a date with one guy, other guys she is casually dating get to know about it.

Her words, “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing.”

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

WOW.