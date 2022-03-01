Davido Isn’t Just A Client, He Is A Brother – Celebrity Jeweler

Popular singer, Davido recently sent a private jet to the US to pick up a celebrity jeweller and have him deliver his luxury jewellery to London. The jeweller had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Davido is no ordinary client, and he is infact, a brother who values the service he renders.

His words, “My brother sent his plane for me out to London @Davido.”

“When I mean sent his plane this ain’t no charter.”

WOW.

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), who is better known as Davido, is an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido was born in Atlanta, US, and raised in Lagos; he made his music debut as a member of the music group KB International. He studied business administration at Oakwood University before dropping out to make beats and record vocal references.

Davido rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles—”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon”, and “Feel Alright”—were taken. In 2012, Davido won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the hit singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”.

In May 2014, Davido criticized the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) after missing his flight to London, and accused them of pestering him for money. On May 11, 2014, the PR officer for the NIS denied Davido’s allegations and said they did not issue him an exit permit because he did not have the correct travel documents with him.