    Login
    Subscribe

    De Gea’s Altercation With Pulisic Is Proof That Goalkeepers Get Treated Like Eggs – Alexi Lalas

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    U.S. men’s national team legends, Alexi Lalas and Eric Wynalda have come out to back Christian Pulisic after the Chelsea star’s clash with David de Gea at Old Trafford. They recently had their say via their social media pages, and fans have been reacting.

    David De Gea
    David De Gea

    According to Alexi, Pulisic was right to make an effort to go for the ball, and modern goalies should stop getting treated like eggs just because they can use their hands.

    Eric added that he is tired of goalkeepers playing the victim and trying to draw fouls on the pitch.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply