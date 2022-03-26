My Condition Is Not As Critical As Some People Are Making It Seem – Mr Ibu

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu has come out to say that he is currently in the hospital because he was poisoned. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event, and he really cannot explain how it happened because too many people were in attendance.

Mr Ibu, however, added that he doesn’t need anybody’s money for hospital bills because his condition is not as critical as some people are making it seem.

His words, “I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event.”

“I am recuperating, although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now.”

“Some people have sold me. They have not heard from me and all they want to do is ‘sell me’. But, their plans won’t work because God has raised me up. I am not begging anybody for money. My condition is not as critical as some people are making it seem. Anybody who has made it a point of duty to talk about my sickness and take advantage of it should stop. I am here (hospital) with my wife. I am not saying all my friends that are supposed to visit me and bring me money cannot do that. But, I have never asked anyone to beg people for money on my behalf. They should stop. If I want to die, I would let them know, since they seem to be so interested.”

WOW.

