Delta Police Arrest Three Suspected Gunrunners Supplying Arms to Criminals

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three suspected gunrunners who allegedly manufacture and supply firearms to armed robbers and kidnappers.

The suspects are Tega Dierunaba, 44, from Ororokpe community in Okpe LGA, Delta State; Chibiuke Anuforo Cosmas, 42, from Orlu Town in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State; and Sunday Moses Pam, 36, from Von community in Jos South LGA, Plateau State.

Following an intensive intelligence-led investigation, the operatives on the CP’s special assignment, based in Ughelli, apprehended the three suspects on July 16, 2024, between 1 pm and 7:35 pm.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Wednesday, revealed that Pam “usually conceals and conveys” the arms from Plateau State to Delta State.

“All suspects have admitted to the crime as confessed earlier by one Goodluck Sakutu, 38, of Ekpan community, Uvwie LGA, Delta State, who was earlier arrested and one fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered from him,” Edafe said.

The suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

InfoStride News recalls that on June 8, 2024, there was a recovery of a fabricated AK-47 rifle, and three individuals were also arrested in connection with the case.