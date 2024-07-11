Delta Police Command Orders Massive Deployment for LG Elections

The Delta State Police Command has ordered a massive deployment of personnel to ensure a hitch-free local government election slated for Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda made this known in a statement by the Command spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, on Thursday.

Abaniwonda announced that there would be a restriction of vehicular movement between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm on election day.

However, those on special duties and students writing the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) exams are exempt from the restriction.

“Ahead of the upcoming local government elections slated for July 13 in Delta, the commissioner of police has ordered a massive deployment of personnel to ensure hitch-free elections,” Edafe stated.

“The command, in synergy with other sister agencies, has deployed massively to all polling units, RACs, collation centres, and offices of the Delta Independent Electoral Commission to protect officials.”

Edafe added that the Marine Police have also been deployed to the waterways to ensure peaceful conditions during the election.

“Only officials on essential duties, including accredited election monitors and observers, as well as students writing the NABTEB exams, will be allowed movement,” he said.

“The ban on VIP escorts during the election will also be enforced.

They should not move with their security details on election day. Any officer found wanting will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.”

The commissioner advised vigilante groups, anti-cult volunteers, and hunters to steer clear of the polling units, warning that anyone caught meddling with the election process would be decisively dealt with.

Abaniwonda urged residents to be law-abiding, emphasizing that the election outcome largely depends on the conduct of the electorate.

He assured that the command would not compromise its primary responsibility of guaranteeing the protection of life and property before, during, and after the elections.