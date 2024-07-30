Delta Police Kill Suspected Kidnapper in Gun Battle

A suspected kidnapper has been killed following a gun duel with the Delta State Commissioner of Police Special Team in Oviri-Ogor Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The suspect succumbed to gunshot injuries in a hospital after the confrontation with the police team, which was led by ASP Julius Robinson.

Other members of the kidnapping gang, who also sustained gunshot injuries, managed to flee the crime scene, InfoStride News reports.

The police recovered two pump-action guns and sixteen rounds of live cartridges from the scene.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to our correspondent in Warri.

He said, “Acting on credible information, the CP’s Special team deployed to Ughelli North LGA, led by ASP Julius Robinson, on 25th July 2024 stormed Oviri-Ogor forest in search of a suspected kidnapper.”

SP Edafe added, “During the operation, a gun duel ensued between the gang of kidnappers and the police operatives, during which one of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

The injured suspect later died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

“Two pump-action guns and sixteen rounds of live cartridges were recovered.”