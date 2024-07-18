Delta Police Rescue 25 Victims of Human Trafficking

The Delta State Police Command announced on Thursday that its operatives have rescued 25 victims of human trafficking in the Ughelli area of the state.

In a statement issued in Asaba, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, detailed the rescue operation that took place on June 15, 2024, following credible information about the activities of a trafficker identified as Chinyere (surname unknown).

Chinyere is accused of luring women from the Southeast to Ughelli, Delta State, under the false pretense of employment as salesgirls in restaurants, only to force them into prostitution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, instructed the DPO, Ekpan CSP Aliyu Shaba, to act on the gathered intelligence, locate the hotel, and arrest the suspect,” Edafe said.

One of the victims, whose name was withheld, revealed the illegal activities of Chinyere, who remains at large.

The victim disclosed that Chinyere deceived her parents, promising a salesgirl job in Delta State with a monthly salary of N30,000.

Upon arrival in Ughelli, the victim and two other young girls discovered they had been brought for prostitution, which they refused, leading to their immediate expulsion from the hotel.

Acting on this information, a combined team of surveillance squad stormed ‘Big Dafe Hotel’ on Ughelli/Patani Road.

They arrested Chioma Edafe, 36, who runs the hotel, and 35 others, including 23 teenagers.

“A manhunt for the main suspect, Chinyere, is ongoing,” Edafe added.

The Delta State Police Command continues to investigate and pursue those involved in the trafficking ring.