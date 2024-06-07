Delta State Police Arrest Three Suspected Armed Robbers in Sapele

The Delta State Commissioner of Police Special Squad has arrested three suspected armed robbers in Sapele, Delta State.

The suspects, identified as Blessing Atima (23), the gang leader, Destiny Okpako (19), and Wisdom Akpohirihwo (20), were apprehended at different locations in Sapele town by a Police Squad led by ASP Julius Robinson.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Beretta pistol, a cut-to-size gun, three cutlasses, phones, and ATM cards belonging to victims.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests in a statement made available to Media Outlets.

“Some of their victims have identified the suspects and their valuables recovered from them,” Edafe said.

“Interrogation of the suspects revealed that they have so far taken part in six armed robbery operations in Sapele. The suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”