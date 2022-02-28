    Login
    I Wonder Where I'll Be If God Left Me – Toke Makinwa

    Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has come out to say that her past trauma made her difficult to love. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to her, she is really grateful that God did not give up on her during her last trauma because He saw through her broken self.

    Toke added that she shudders to think of where she will be if God had left her because He clearly saved the best for the last.

    Her words, “I’m just so thankful that God did not give up on me even when my past trauma made me difficult to love. He saw through my broken still. I shudder to think of where I will be if God left me,”

    “He saved the best for last.”

