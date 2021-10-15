Deputy National Chairman: Confusion In Osun PDP As Opposing Factions Present Candidates

There was confusion, Thursday, as conflicting reports emerged over the choice of the Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Signs of disagreement amongst the ranks of party members emerged as the two opposing factions in the Osun PDP resolved to adopt different candidates for the position.

The faction of Olasoji Adagunodo, the embattled chairman, unanimously adopted Olagunsuye Oyinlola, a former Osun State governor as its candidate for the Deputy National Chairmanship position, while the Sunday Bisi group nominated Prof. Wale Ladipo as its preferred candidate.

In a communique at the end of an extraordinary emergency stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo on Thursday, the Sunday Bisi group stated that Prof. Ladipo was nominated by Nathaniel Ojetunji, PDP Chairman, Olorunda Local Government and seconded by Abiodun Fafaojo, Ayedaade Local Government.

The group said his nomination was in tandem with the zoning and micro-zoning of the position to the state by the national headquarters and the zonal leadership under Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Sunday Bisi said the party arrived at the position after several back and forth discussion where the party resolved to move on in one accord.

Bisi also said that the choice of Ladipo will help the party in the coming elections because of his pedigree as a grassroot politician in Ile-Ife.

Meanwhile, the Adagundo faction in nominating the former Military Administrator of Lagos State had the backing of key members of the party within and outside the State.

The members include Shuaib Oyedokun, former Deputy National Chairman, South; Member, BoT; Chairman, Elders’ Caucus, Senator Olu Alabi, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Segun Odekunmi, Secretary of the Elders’ Caucus of Osun PDP and Olusola Obada, a former Osun Deputy Governor and Minister of State for Defence (Navy).

While maintaining that Oyinlola is the people’s choice, they all said that he is the only candidate for Osun State and the South West.

They noted that his choice is a welcome development and a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, in a chat with a top PDP South West stakeholder, Brenda Ifeoma Esokawu, she maintained that Olagunsoye Oyinlola is the sole nominee for the position and that the leadership of the party in the zone led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had endorsed his candidature.

The National Secretariat of the PDP had zoned the position to Oyo and Osun State.

Recall that the lingering leadership crisis in the Osun PDP is a factor to consider in the choice of candidate as the two opposing camps reposition themselves for the 2022 Osun gubernatorial and 2023 general elections.