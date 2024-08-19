Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu Confident of APC’s Return to Power in Abia State

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has made a bold declaration regarding the future political landscape of Abia State.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), confidently asserted that the APC will produce the next governor of Abia State, effectively ending the Labour Party’s hold on the governorship after the tenure of the current governor, Alex Otti.

In a recent interview, Kalu expressed his belief that the 2027 governorship election will see the APC reclaim power in Abia State.

He attributed this confidence to the hard work and strategic efforts of President Bola Tinubu, whose leadership, according to Kalu, is laying the groundwork for the APC’s success in the state.

“This will be the last time that a Labour governor will govern Abia State. I say it without mincing words.

The next governor of Abia State will be an APC governor,” Kalu declared emphatically during the interview.

Kalu’s statement reflects not only his personal conviction but also a broader strategy within the APC to regain control of Abia State, a region that has seen political shifts and realignments in recent years.

While acknowledging his friendship with Governor Otti, Kalu was clear that his loyalty lies with his party and its mission to secure the governorship in the next election cycle.

“We are friends, we work together, but I will not be the number six citizen of the country and another party will govern my state.

The next election in 2027, APC will be there,” he stated.

Kalu’s confidence stems from his observation of the current administration’s efforts to develop the South East, particularly through the initiatives of President Tinubu.

He believes that these efforts will resonate with the people of Abia State, leading to a shift in political allegiance come 2027.

Kalu highlighted several initiatives as evidence of Tinubu’s commitment to the region, including the establishment of the South East Development Commission, the appointment of Abians into key positions within the federal administration, and the overall focus on bringing the dividends of democracy to the state.

“Tinubu is appointing Abians into administration. Tinubu is attracting the dividends of democracy, and this will be repaid. We are not ungrateful people.

The monkey will not work and the baboon chop. APC will not help the state to be strong and Labour will take the credit,” Kalu remarked, using a popular Nigerian proverb to illustrate his point.

According to Kalu, the APC’s determination to reclaim Abia State is not just about political power but also about ensuring that the state fully benefits from being aligned with the central government.

He emphasised that the APC is ready to work for the development of Abia State and that it is time for the state to leverage its connection with the federal government to accelerate growth and progress.

“We are ready to work for Abia State, and we are tired of being outside the government at the centre.

We need to leverage the power of the centre to increase the development of Abia State,” Kalu concluded.

Kalu’s declaration sets the stage for what is likely to be a highly competitive and closely watched governorship race in Abia State in 2027.

His comments underscore the strategic importance of the state to the APC and the party’s resolve to reclaim it from the Labour Party.

As the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kalu’s influence and position will undoubtedly play a significant role in the APC’s campaign efforts in the lead-up to the election.

While the Labour Party, under Governor Alex Otti, currently holds the governorship, the political landscape in Nigeria is known for its dynamism and unpredictability.

The coming years will reveal whether Kalu’s confidence in an APC victory is well-placed or if the Labour Party will manage to retain its hold on Abia State.

What is clear, however, is that the stakes are high, and both parties will be gearing up for an intense battle for the hearts and votes of the people of Abia State.

The outcome of this contest will not only determine the leadership of the state but also signal the direction of political allegiance in the South East region as a whole.