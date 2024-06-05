Deputy Speaker Kalu Reveals Tinubu’s Vision to Strengthen APC in South-East

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed President Bola Tinubu’s keen interest in bolstering the political landscape of the South-East.

Kalu made this revelation during a meeting with stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State on Tuesday.

Addressing party leaders and members, Kalu urged for the dissolution of existing factions within the party to foster unity and advance the party’s interests.

He emphasized, “I don’t believe in factions. Everyone is my brother and friend. We are one family. Those talking about factions should have a rethink. Stop talking about factions and allow people to mingle.

This is the beauty of party politics. Everybody must come together, let’s work together.”

Kalu reiterated President Tinubu’s directive to strengthen the APC in the South-East, urging members in Abia State to take the lead in this endeavor.

“President Tinubu is not interested in the factionalization of the party. You think he will clap for you because you have small factions? No.

He will only clap for you because you are working together. So, collapse the factions let’s work together,” Kalu emphasized.

He urged for reconciliation and unity within the party, emphasizing the need to embrace all members and factions to form a formidable force.

In his remarks, Kingsley Ononogbu, the Abia State APC Chairman, expressed gratitude to the deputy speaker for his leadership and pledged commitment to strengthening the party in the state.

The stakeholders’ meeting convened by Kalu was attended by the 17 local government chairmen and 184 ward chairmen of the APC in Abia State, signaling a unified effort towards party cohesion and advancement.