Meet Your Fellow Prayer Warriors For Financial Help, Don’t Slide Into My DM – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to blast a follower who slid into his DM on Instagram to ask for financial assistance. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

The follower wrote, “Good evening sir, please sir I need your financial assistance to get a flight ticket before my visa expires. God bless you sir.”

Freeze responded by saying the follower has been sending him posters about a dry fast, so he should ask the people he is on the fast with to help him instead.

His words, “You are sending me advert for dry fast. Those people drying the fast with you should render financial assistance. Stay blessed.”

WOW.

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan.

Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He is a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.

He is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.