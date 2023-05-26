Despite His Travel, Seun Kuti Will Make Himself Available To The Law When Needed – Femi Falana

Femi Falana and Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, lawyers of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti have come out to say that the decision of Seun to travel to Switzerland is not unlawful or illegal. Recall that he recently shared a photo of himself inside a plane as well as a video of himself at the airport with the caption, “Euro tour kicks off tonight in Zurich,” and fans have been reacting.

According to them, Seun Kuti will still stand his trail regardless of his travel because anytime his presence is required by the judge, he would be available.

They added that the fact remains Seun Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proven.

His words, “Seun Kuti will stand his trial. Also, the Magistrate has ordered the police to send the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution. Anytime he is required to stand his trial, he will appear in court.

Seun Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proven. As far as we’re concerned, once the state files a charge and a date is fixed for arraignment, he will be in court.

There’s nothing illegal about a person travelling out of the country while they’re on bail. The issue of depositing his passport was not one of the conditions for his bail.

