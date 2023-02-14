Destinies Get Stolen On Valentine’s Day – Mike Bamiloye

Popular clergyman, Mike Bamiloye has come out to say that as people celebrate Valentine’s day today, some young men and women will place their entire life virtues in the hand of Marine agents tonight. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects several youths to have a lot of lustful funs today and wake up like normal tomorrow, only to find out that their destinies have been stolen from them in future.

Mike added that power cables would surely be disconnected from the power source of some people today.

His words, “Many people will have a lot of lustful funs today and wake up tomorrow morning as normal, but the truth is: long after a very hot pressing iron had been disconnected from the power source, it would still be hot for a while, until it begins to grow cold.”

“Some power cable would be disconnected from the power source of some people this evening. Some young men and women will place their entire life virtues and destinies in the hand of Marine Agents tonight.”

WOW.