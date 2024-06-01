Detractors Can’t Derail Kwankwaso’s Destiny, Says NNPP Kano Chairman

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, has asserted that detractors cannot thwart the destiny of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Dungurawa claimed that those opposing Kwankwaso were behind reports that he is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2.5 billion fraud.

Addressing journalists in Kano, the NNPP chieftain dismissed the reports as baseless, emphasizing Kwankwaso’s integrity and capability.

“We have seen this kind of rumour several times on different occasions,” Dungurawa stated.

“Let them continue with the rumour. Whether they like it or not, Kwankwaso remains the only person with integrity, respect, popularity, and capacity to govern this country.”

He continued, “The rumour came from an enemy, shared by ignorance, and accepted by a fool.

Thank God that we are not all three. We are his supporters, we are not ignorant of his deeds, and we are not fools.”

Dungurawa concluded by noting that such rumours will not hinder Kwankwaso’s destiny.

“They should be mindful that rumours don’t add any value; instead, they will generate more popularity for him,” he said.