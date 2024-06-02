Diddy Threatened To Kill Portia Stewart For Dating Kim Porter – Mother

Popular music mogul, Diddy allegedly broke a chair over a music executive’s head and left him bloody for dating his late ex, Kim Porter. That is one of the new allegations revealed in an extensive investigation of the music mogul, and fans have been reacting.

According to Shakir Stewart’s mother, Portia Stewart, the rapper was so enraged at Porter’s romance with her son that he went to Stewart’s room after the ceremony and broke a chair over his head in anger.

She added that Diddy went as far as threatening to kill her son if the love affair continued.

Her words, “He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy. He had to have stitches.

He threatened to kill Stewart.

That’s when I said you need to get out of this business. This man is crazy.”

WOW.

Sean Love Combs (born Sean John Combs; November 4, 1969), also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, is an American rapper, singer, record producer, record executive and actor.

Born in Harlem, Combs worked as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding his own record label, Bad Boy Records, in 1993. Combs has produced and cultivated artists such as the Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher.

Sean John Combs was born in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on November 4, 1969. Raised in Mount Vernon, New York, his mother Janice Combs (née Smalls) was a model and teacher’s assistant, and his father, Melvin Earl Combs, served in the U.S. Air Force and was an associate of convicted New York drug dealer Frank Lucas.

At age 33, Melvin was shot dead while sitting in his car on Central Park West, when Sean was two years old.