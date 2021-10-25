    Login
    Dimwitted Politicians Manufacturing, Exaggerating Ethnic Tension – Moghalu

    Moghalu, who made this known on his Twitter page, said Nigerians need a transparent leader to manage diversity.

    Professor Kingsely Moghalu speaks on Nigeria@60
    Professor Kingsely Moghalu

    This, he said, was how to build trust and a better nation.

    He said, “Nigeria’s ethnic tensions are manufactured and exaggerated by dimwitted politicians.

    “We need a leader who will be fair and just to all, and transparent in his or her dealings. That’s how to manage diversity. Building trust. Building a nation.”

    Moghalu, who recently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to pursue his presidential ambition in 2023, had earlier accused big political parties in the country of failing Nigerians.

    He warned that voting them in 2023 will amount to a waste of votes.

