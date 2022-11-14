Dolly Parton Gives With All Of Her Heart – Jeff Bezos

Popular musician, Dolly Parton has received $100 million from Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Parton is the latest recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, and fans have been reacting.

According to Lauren, she is really pleased with the fact that Dolly got the prestigious award because she gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work.

Lauren wrote on Instagram, “Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love & compassion in every aspect of her work.”

“We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.”

Dolly added, “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton tweeted. “Thank you @JeffBezos #LaurenSanchez.”

WOW.