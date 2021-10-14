Don’t Act On Dan Orbih’s Suspension – Court Orders PDP

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from giving effect to the suspension of the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dan Orbih.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, in a ruling on Thursday, gave an interim order restraining the PDP from acting on the said suspension pending the determination of a motion for interlocutory injunction filed by Orbih.

The ruling was on an ex-parte motion marked: M/6750 filed in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/2646 by Orbih, with the PDP as the sole defendant.

According to an enrolled copy of the order, signed by the court’s Senior Registrar, Ibrahim Mohammed, the Judge ordered Orbih to serve the order and pending motion on notice on the defendant.

Part of the enrolled order reads: “Upon listening to M. O. Onyilokwu Esq, of counsel for the applicant moving in terms of the motion paper, it is hereby ordered:

“Accordingly, interim order of injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant, at any level of its organs or its servants, agents, officers, or howsoever described, from giving effect to, recognising or acting upon the resolution of a group calling itself Edo North Leaders/Stakeholders of the defendant made on October 7, 2021, purporting to suspend the applicant from the party and which resolution was purportedly ratified by the Edo chapter of the defendant without due consideration to the provisions of Article 57(1)-(7) of the constitution of the defendant, pending the hearing of and determination of the motion on notice.

“This order shall be served on the defendant forthwith and the motion on notice, filed on 13/10/2021 is hereby set down to 21/10/2021 for hearing.”

Orbih is by the suit challenging the propriety of his suspension by his local chapter of the party, which suspension was later affirmed by the State chapter.