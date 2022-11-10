Don’t Ask Me About Liverpool’s Potential Sale – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has no comments about what Liverpool’s potential sale means for finances in world football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is definitely not the right person to ask such a question because he is not in the right position to provide an answer.

Pep added that he is not involved in Liverpool’s business off the pitch, so reporters should leave him out of it.

His words, “I’m not the right person to ask this question,”

“I’m not the right one to answer you.”

“Don’t ask me this question. I cannot answer you. I’m not involved in that, I’m not the CEO [of Liverpool], I just try to be as good a manager as possible.”