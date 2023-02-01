Don’t Give Up On Your Dreams – Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has come out to reflect on the days of his humble beginnings as he turns a new age. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was once paid N5,000 for a lead role, and he was happy to collect the money because he had previously taken on numerous unpaid roles.

Lateef then urged his followers not to give up on their dreams because it would eventually pay off someday.

His words, “A small story of “NA WHO GIVE UP FUCK UP”

The journey and Story of my life was never smooth but this Abeokuta Born and Lagos bred boy never gave up !

Memories of the very beginning, when the journey started . I was just an helpless young boy who does his things and make people laugh unintentionally, to the point that I was picked up in secondary school By a non governmental organization whose main aim is to train young people majorly through acting, dance and music , Memories of when I gained admission into the university and still didn’t give up , I remember the days I skipped classes to follow this dream of mine , to the year I graduated from UNI 2007/2008 , this stubborn boy still didn’t give up.

Memories of the days I borrowed money to go on movie set, borrow clothes to wear on set even though I wasn’t getting paid, I remember begging for money and food to survive.

Memories of the multiple times i got rejected, Insulted , Ridiculed and bullied that ACTING is not my career path and that I’ll never make it in this field that I choose.

I remember the times I almost gave up on myself and the career, I remember crying endlessly and told myself it’s better to die.

Memories of the times I walked hours to get on set and rehearsals simply because I had No tfare, I remember when I had to be a camera boy ,Wash Oga’s Cars.

Then the times i finally started getting paid 1k , 2k , 5k for a lead role, I remember receiving the payments with so much joy , happiness and gratitude.

This journey of mine from being just a little boy with big dreams to becoming the Superstar that I am today has come with a lot of challenges and Stories untold, I’ll tell the whole story someday to inspire one or two .

I am grateful to God for the journey so far , for his grace and mercy .

This little story of mine is to let you know that your dreams are valid ,No matter what it is you are going through right now, as long as you do not give up ,you will get there . It might take time and I know waiting isn’t easy , but hang in there and Keep doing your best. You will make it , God will come through for you and you will laugh last.

Happy birthday in advance to me .

1st of February baby.”