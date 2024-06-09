Don’t Let The Negativity In The World Drown Out The Love That Still Exists – Jennifer Lopez

Popular singer, Jennifer Lopez has come out to address the negativity in the world. This is coming amid ongoing rumours that she and her husband, Ben Affleck are headed for divorce, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, despite the heavy negativity out in the world right now, her fans should not let the voices of a few drown out the fact that there is so much love out there for everyone.

She then thanked her fans for ensuring her new movie is the number content on Netflix.

Her words, “Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ‘ATLAS’ is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!

It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there.”

Jennifer Lynn Affleck (née Lopez; born July 24, 1969), known by her maiden name and also shortened to J.Lo, is an American actress, dancer and singer. In 1991, she began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy television series In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993.

For her first leading role in Selena (1997), she became the first Hispanic actress to earn over US$1 million for a film. She went on to star in Anaconda (1997) and Out of Sight (1998), and established herself as the highest-paid Hispanic actress in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lynn López was born on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, a borough of New York City, and raised in its Castle Hill neighborhood. Her parents, David López and Guadalupe Rodríguez, were born in Puerto Rico and met in New York City.

After serving in the army, David worked as a computer technician at Guardian Insurance Company. Guadalupe was a homemaker for the first ten years of López’s life and later worked as a Tupperware salesperson and a kindergarten and gym teacher. They divorced in the 1990s after 33 years of marriage.