Don’t Victimize My Kids Because Of My HIV Status When I’m No More – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Ghollywood actress and former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has come out to urge people to be kind to her kids when she is no more. She recently revealed this via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she has cried severally while others sleep because of her status and she was even admitted in a psychiatric hospital for major depression in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Joyce added that she just wouldn’t want her kids to be victimized because of her status and mistakes after her death.

Her words, “In September 2007 when I was diagnosed, tears never departed from me…. i consoled my mother to stop crying and told her i wasn’t bothered about my status…..but when everyone is sleeping deep at night, I’d sneak out to cry out loud….”

“And when I started educating people on HIV, I encouraged others but always cried in silence after my talk….I maintained s smiling face so that most people with HIV will derive some strength from me. I have been admitted to the psychiatric hospital in Hamburg on 4 occasions. 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 all in a psychiatric hospital for major depression. Due to my constant admission, my son Prince was taken away from me.”

“But now I’m weak…Please be kind to my children when I’m no more. Do not treat them badly for my mistakes. God bless you all.”

WOW.