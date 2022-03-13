    Login
    Dozens Of Ballistic Missiles Fired At Northern Iraq, US Facilities Hit

    Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in the early hours of Sunday, Iran’s state media reported, adding that the attack was against Israeli “strategic centres” in Erbil.

    The missile attack comes as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

    The missiles, which targeted the US consulate’s new building, caused only material damage and one civilian was injured, the Kurdish interior ministry said.

    Iran’s Revolutionary Guards released a statement taking responsibility for the missile attack against Israeli “strategic centres” in Erbil, Iran’s state media reported.

