    Drake And I Have Never Dated – Julia Fox

    Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Julia Fox has come out to address rumors that she dated his colleague and former rival, Drake. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Kanye West and Julia Fox
    According to her, even if she’d say Drake is a great guy and complete gentleman, they weren’t really dating at the time.

    Julia added that what they shared was simply friends hanging out, and there was nothing romantic involved.

    Her words, “He’s a great guy and a gentleman… and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out,”

    “I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

