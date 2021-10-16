DSS Officials Treated Me Well – Chiwetalu Agu

Popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has come out to reveal what he faced in the hands of the operatives of the Department of State Services DSS. He recently had his say while speaking at the welcome back party organized for him by the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he was actually treated with respect by the DSS officers and most of them wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have the opportunity to interact with him.

Agu added that the entire saga did not start well at all but God took control eventually.

His words, ”It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things.”

“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.”

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here. That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.”

“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have opportunity to interact with Chiwetalu Agu.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.