DSS Warns Against Planned Nationwide Protest, Cites Security Concerns

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning against a planned nationwide protest, stating that it is not in Nigeria’s best interest.

The agency announced on Thursday that it had identified the sponsors of the protest and urged them to cancel it.

The warning was detailed in a press statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, and made available to Vanguard.

The DSS cautioned that intelligence suggests the planned protest could be hijacked by hoodlums to incite chaos and extreme violence across the country.

The agency alleged that the protest organizers aim to cause a regime change, particularly targeting the central government.

“The DSS has followed the discourse on planned protests in parts of the country in the coming weeks by persons and groups yet to identify themselves in the public as leaders of the plot,” the statement read.

While acknowledging that peaceful protest is a democratic right, the DSS highlighted a “sinister plan” by certain elements to infiltrate the protest for violent purposes.

The statement further claimed the protest’s political motives are intended to discredit both federal and sub-national governments, making them unpopular and pitting them against the masses.

“The Service has also identified, among others, the funding lines, sponsors, and collaborators of the plot,” the statement added.

The DSS emphasized that it prefers non-aggressive measures, such as moral suasion, stakeholder engagement, and other diplomatic efforts, to dissuade the planners from proceeding.

The DSS urged protest groups to avoid any form of anarchy and violence.

It stressed the importance of engaging with authorities to address grievances peacefully, highlighting that violence only leads to the destruction of lives and property and distracts from governance.

The statement called on various societal leaders and groups, including labour unions, student associations, youth leaders, civil society organizations, and politicians, to reject any invitation to participate in orchestrated violence designed to create disaffection in the country.

“The agitators are encouraged to use ample ways available to them to channel their grievances without resorting to violence,” the DSS concluded.