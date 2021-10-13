Dump Friends You Are Richer Than – Funke Felix-Adejumo

Popular clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo has come out to share when the time is right for people to move on friendships and relationships. She recently had her say during a recent service in church, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, as soon as you discover you are the richest in your circle, whatever relationship you have with your pairs should expire.

Funke added that Joseph befriended wealthy prisoners, butler, bakers, connected prisoners, even in the prison.

Her words, ”Joseph befriended wealthy prisoners. Butler, bakers, connected prisoners, even in the prison. Some of you, you are the best person in your group. Wake up. That group should expire tonight. You are the richest among your friends, when you sit on the table, that relationship has expired. Move on. Befriend wealthy mentors. You may not like that nose. It doesn’t matter. It is not their nose you came to look at. It is what they are. You look like what you look at.”

“There is one man called Okeowo. There is one man called Okoya. His wife…whether she is the 15th wife, it is not my business. God has a way of saving them. I am look at them and see dignity, see royalty.”

“We are lost in the church clapping. ALl we do is cause traffic jam every Sunday.”

WOW.